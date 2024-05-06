ADVERTISEMENT

HPS-Begumpet students fare well in ICSE/ISC exams

May 06, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet has announced a 100% pass percentage in the ICSE and ISC examinations. In ICSE, 183 out of 236 secured distinction with the top position being clinched by Arjun Rao with 98.3% followed by Yarlagadda Harsha Sri Vishnu, Shriyans Ball and Siddhi Baheti with outstanding scores of 97.2% and Grandhi Achyuta Surya Ankit with 97%.

In ISC, girls outperformed boys by securing top positions across all three streams. Kaki Harshitha emerged as the school topper with 93.80% (469/500) in the ISC Science stream. Mylapalli Rani Dhanya Roopa topped the Humanities stream with 93.40% (467/500) while Bhavya Garg came a close second with 93% (465/500). Vanshika Sancheti topped the Commerce stream with 91.40% (457/500), said a press release on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US