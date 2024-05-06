HPS-Begumpet students fare well in ICSE/ISC exams

May 06, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet has announced a 100% pass percentage in the ICSE and ISC examinations. In ICSE, 183 out of 236 secured distinction with the top position being clinched by Arjun Rao with 98.3% followed by Yarlagadda Harsha Sri Vishnu, Shriyans Ball and Siddhi Baheti with outstanding scores of 97.2% and Grandhi Achyuta Surya Ankit with 97%.

In ISC, girls outperformed boys by securing top positions across all three streams. Kaki Harshitha emerged as the school topper with 93.80% (469/500) in the ISC Science stream. Mylapalli Rani Dhanya Roopa topped the Humanities stream with 93.40% (467/500) while Bhavya Garg came a close second with 93% (465/500). Vanshika Sancheti topped the Commerce stream with 91.40% (457/500), said a press release on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.