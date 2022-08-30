HPS Begumpet student excels at HCL Jigsaw national competition

Samskriti Konduru of HPS Begumpet was part of the runners-up team of the ‘HCL Jigsaw’ Challenge, a Pan-India Critical Reasoning Olympiad.

Samskriti Konduru, a Class VI student of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, was part of the runners-up team of the ‘HCL Jigsaw’ Challenge, a Pan-India Critical Reasoning Olympiad, designed to assess the key 21st century skills in Class VI to IX students and build and culture of problem-solving in the country.

Samskriti is the only one from Hyderabad to make it to the top three teams in the competition for Class VI students. She qualified with distinction with 97.31 percentile score in her qualifying round. Over 37,700 students from over 850 locations and more than 25,000 schools participated in this edition.

“The qualifier round was critical reasoning and problem solving test. The second stage was a two-day event where teams of three students each were told to solve a real-world case study challenge,” she said. For Class VI, the theme was about selecting a less-popular destination and preparing a comprehensive plan to make it a great tourist attraction, as part of Incredible India.

Samskriti said that the competition tested the capacity to think and reason apart from analytical, critical reasoning, communication, and teamwork abilities.