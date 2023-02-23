HamberMenu
HPS alumnus gets nominated for World Bank president post

February 23, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

It was another proud moment for Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, as its alumnus Ajay Banga was nominated for the post of World Bank president on Thursday.

Mr. Banga, ex-CEO of Mastercard, nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden, would succeed David Malpass. Mr. Banga is from the 1974 batch of HPS.

President of HPS Society Gusti J. Noria said, “It is a moment of immense pride for our school as yet another member of our alumni ascends to the top post of a global organisation. We are extremely proud of Mr. Banga’s distinction. As we continue the tradition of producing world leaders, we wish him all the best and look forward to having him join in the centennial celebrations throughout the year.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan and Mr. Banga, all alumni of HPS, were among the Top 10 best-performing CEOs globally in the Harvard Business Review in 2019.

