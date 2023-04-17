ADVERTISEMENT

HPCL launches poWer95 in Telangana  

April 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Monday launched its poWer95 premium petrol for cars and motorcycles in the State. The fuel was launched at Telangana State Civil Supplies outlet at Kavadiguda and RK Anurag fuel mart at Karmanghat.

Compared with the normal 91-rating fuel, the 95 octane fuel lowers the knocking tendency of the fuel, increases thermal efficiency and gives superior and cleaner combustion. The fuel was developed in the company’s R&D centre in Bengaluru, HPCL said in a release.

HPCL executive director Sandeep Maheshwari said poWer95 was “a perfect example of eco-friendly and engine-friendly fuel.” He said the sale of poWer95 would begin across the country, starting with the metro cities.

