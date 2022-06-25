How sincere is TRS on Agnipath protesters, asks Youth Congress 

TRS Ignoring those lodged in jails

Telangana Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy has asked the government why 56 youngsters accused in the Secunderabad railway station violence against Agnipath were still in jails even as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) politicised the death of Rakesh floating TRS flags in his last rites.

“What is the sincerity of this government,” he asked at a press conference here. “On one side you want to reap political benefit by covering Rakesh’s last journey with party flags while on the other hand, you file serious cases against the other accused,” he said targeting the government.

Mr, Shivsena Reddy said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure they come out on bail and asked “If you want to own up Rakesh why are you deserting those lodged in the jail.” He also wanted clarity on who fired the shots at the protesters. Even at the peak of Telangana movement, not a single shot was fired by the police. “Why has such a situation come in Telangana.”

The Youth Congress chief said they have filed a petition in the Human Rights Commission (HRC) seeking justice for those lodged in jails. Many of them are gold medalists or have played sports at the national level. The government needs to see whether they have any criminal history and if not they should be released immediately and the cases should be withdrawn. Arrest those who have provoked these youngsters and exploited their weakness and anger against the Agnipath scheme.

Mr. Reddy assured that the Congress will provide all legal help to these youngsters as their concern was genuine.