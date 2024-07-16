GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How much did BRS pay to Congress MLAs in 2019: Congress Whip

Published - July 16, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Countering BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s claims of money changing hands in the defections of MLAs, Government Whip Adi Srinivas asked him to explain how much was paid to the 60 MLAs who defected to the BRS from 2014 to 2023.

At a press conference here, Mr. Srinivas said KTR’s claims are like devils quoting scriptures and questioned his moral authority to even talk about MLAs changing parties. If Mr. KTR can explain how much his party paid to the Congress MLAs when they defected to the BRS?

Mr. Srinivas further ridiculed the violation of protocol allegations and said Mr. Revanth Reddy, who was a Parliament member and Seethakka, who was an MLA were not allowed to enter the Secretariat and were arrested by police. “The BRS government did not even allow MPs and MLAs to enter the Secretariat,” he said.

