How did Devadula withstand floods and why did Kaleshwaram fail, YSRTP chief questions

YSRTP president Sharmila questions CM

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has alleged that corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) was clearly visible with the project getting submerged during the recent rains and floods while the Devadula project constructed 18 years ago by late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy withstood without getting flooded.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ms. Sharmila said that Kannepalli and Annaram pump houses were submerged in the flood waters due to the corruption that took place in the project and not even completion of two years of construction. “Annaram pump house submerged for 13 lakh cusecs of flood water and Kannepalli submerged for 28 lakh cusecs of flood water while Devadula withstood 29.5 lakh cusecs of flood water. Devadula stands as testimony for the sincere work of leader like Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and on the other hand Kaleshwaram stands as an example for the corruption and incapability of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao,” she commented in the tweet.