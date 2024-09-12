How did BRS govt. appoint an AIMIM MLA as PAC chairman, asks Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy dismissed the BRS criticism over the appointment of BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as ridiculous and asked BRS to explain how an AIMIM MLA was appointed during their rule when Congress was the main Opposition.

Mr. Reddy, who is in New Delhi, recalled how the BRS government in 2014 rejected his name and also of Errabelli Dayakar Rao, proposed by TDP as members of the PAC despite party president Chandrababu Naidu nominating them.

The CM said that BRS has six MLAs in the PAC, while Congress only had four MLAs. He said the Speaker had included MLAs from BJP, CPI, and AIMIM, thus reducing Congress representation in the PAC. BRS didn’t have any objection when the Speaker mentioned that there were 38 MLAs of BRS in the Assembly on the last day of the session.

With regard to the High Court’s directions on defection of three BRS MLAs into Congress, he said that it was not fair to comment as the matter was between the High Court and Assembly Speaker.

He added that Congress had 65 MLAs in the Assembly with a comfortable majority. However, BRS and BJP had repeatedly threatened to bring down the government through defections. “If the anti-defection law was robust, there wouldn’t have been any defections from other parties and the present situation wouldn’t arise. A strong legislation would be an advantage to the Congress government,” he said.

CM meets K.C. Venugopal

Earlier, the CM met AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and discussed party affairs with him. A lunch meeting of Mr. Reddy, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and party strategist Sunil Kanugolu also discussed State’s party issues. Later, Mr. Reddy met Congress leader Ajay Maken. He flew back to Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

