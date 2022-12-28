How crucial evidence in MLAs poaching attempt case reached CM remains mystery: HC

December 28, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Who, when and how handed over the video CDs and pen drives seized in BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao remains a mystery, observed Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court.

In the judgement of a batch of writ petitions seeking investigation into the case by an independent agency, copy of which was uploaded in the HC website, the judge noted that government counsels did not offer any plausible explanation or theory as to how such crucial evidence was handed over to the CM. Those CDs and pen drives were seized under mediators’ report ‘panchanama’ on October 27 in the poaching attempt case registered by Moinabad police of Cyberabad.

Events that unfolded from October 26 (the day the poaching attempt case was registered) to November 3 (the day CM addressed a press conference making the investigation CDs and pendrives public) “would cause reasonable apprehension in the mind of the accused about fair and unbiased investigation”, the verdict said. Despite such crucial evidence leakage, saying that no prejudice is caused to the accused is unreasonable and unacceptable, the judge said in the verdict.

The court should not shirk its responsibility to set things right under Article 226 of the Constitution if the police fail to act in accordance with the procedure established by law even at the initial stages. The judge said contention of the government counsels that investigation at nascent stage cannot be interfered with since the petitioners had other remedies and that they may challenge the proceedings at appropriate time cannot be sustained, the judge said.

“Having found serious lapses and leakage of investigation material, it is difficult to accept that the court should lay off its hands merely because the investigation is at preliminary stage,” the judgement said. Setting aside constitution of Special Investigation Team (SIT), the judge said the SIT formation would not alter the situation when the CM himself had openly circulated videos and branded the accused and members of organised crime, the judge said in the order.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy remarked that controversy over poaching of MLAs was no doubt a serious one. Even the CM speaking about poaching of MLAs was understandable. However, the manner in which the videos recorded by electronic spy gadgets surfacing in public domain added strength to the contention of the petitioners that it caused prejudice to them, the verdict said.

ADVERTISEMENT