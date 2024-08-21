ADVERTISEMENT

How could KTR lease an ‘illegal’ property, asks Congress

Published - August 21, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress took a jibe at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao questioning his morality in taking on lease a farmhouse built illegally despite being the Minister for Municipal Administration.

In a post on ‘X’, Telangana Congress asked as to how could KTR lease a property at Janwada in Shankarpally in combined Ranga Reddy district knowing very well that it was an illegal construction. The post was in response to the remarks made by KTR with the media that he had taken the farmhouse on lease from a friend and it doesn’t belong to him.

Congress also alleged that KTR permitted its illegal construction and challenged him to release the lease documents and bank statements.

