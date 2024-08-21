GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How could KTR lease an ‘illegal’ property, asks Congress

Published - August 21, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress took a jibe at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao questioning his morality in taking on lease a farmhouse built illegally despite being the Minister for Municipal Administration.

In a post on ‘X’, Telangana Congress asked as to how could KTR lease a property at Janwada in Shankarpally in combined Ranga Reddy district knowing very well that it was an illegal construction. The post was in response to the remarks made by KTR with the media that he had taken the farmhouse on lease from a friend and it doesn’t belong to him.

Congress also alleged that KTR permitted its illegal construction and challenged him to release the lease documents and bank statements.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.