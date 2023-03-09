How can questioning of Kavitha be attack on Telangana, asks Bhatti

March 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has found fault with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) attempts to link questioning of MLC K. Kavitha with attack on Telangana, and asked if people of Telangana indulged in any scam.

At a press conference here, he said Ms. Kavitha should cooperate with the investigating agencies and people were not ready to be fooled by the BRS argument that her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate was an attack on Telangana. “How are Telangana people related to a liquor case in New Delhi and BRS cannot deceive people linking Kavitha to Telangana sentiment.”

Mr. Bhatti said the BJP government at the Centre was misusing agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax to target the opposition parties but that could not be said to be true in the case of Ms. Kavitha whose role in liquor policy design had come to light in the investigation. “Centre’s misuse of agencies is a different issue and Kavita’s questioning cannot be linked to it,” he said.

He said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi too were called for questioning and they went and proved their innocence and Kavitha too should do the same. In fact, the Gandhis were targeted for saving a newspaper, unlike Ms. Kavitha who was involved in the liquor case.

Mr. Vikramarka also lashed out at social worker Anna Hazare, who promoted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the anti-corruption plank. Where was Mr. Hazare now, he asked and demanded that he come out and speak against the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and his protege Kejriwal. He also demanded that Mr. Kejriwal come clean on the liquor policy and explain the country of what happened and who were involved.