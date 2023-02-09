‘How can CM offer Babli water to Maharashtra?’

February 09, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

BJP leaders have questioned the rationale behind offering Godavari water to Maharashtra by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. They accused the BRS president of acting in political interest at the cost of Telangana.

“How can Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao promise to offer Godavari water from Babli to Maharashtra? How can he ask them to lift if necessary? What about the fate of farmers in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and across Telangana as well?” asked BJP leaders V. Mohan Reddy and others while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. He recalled the promise made by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao at a recent public meeting that if the BRS comes to power at Centre, it would offer to lift water from Babli project.

Stating that cases were filed against farmers who fought for Godavari water, and they were kept in jail, the BJP leaders said that it was not right to give water to Maharashtra for political advantage. They warned that the interests of Telangana would be lost forever.

Referring to power problem in the State, the BJP leaders said that the farming community had been facing serious problem in this regard and no one knew when the power cut will be. They demanded that the government supply water to Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts through D40 canal. They urged the Ministers to review the situation and improve the power supply for farm sector.

“MLC K. Kavitha had promised to open Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days. Why was it not fulfilled?” they asked.