Telangana

How can BJP face people, asks Harish

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 09, 2022 20:38 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:38 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao questioned how the BJP can face people which is proposing to cancel freebies to people.

Addressing a gathering after admitting Siddipet Urban mandal BJYM president Narender Reddy on Tuesday at Hyderabad, Mr. Harish Rao said that those opposing BJP policies were coming to TRS.

“BJP leaders are unable to digest the development that has been taking place in Telangana. The state became a role model for the nation and BJP is making false propaganda in social media. Fight it out. The Centre did nothing to the public. It has closed several jobs instead of providing employment of 2 crore per year as promised in election campaign. The reforms in power sector will harm the interest of farmers. Do not trust BJP and its promises,” said Mr. Harish Rao calling people to grill the BJP leaders when they visit villages and cancel the party which wants to cancel freebies.

