Housing beneficiaries yet to be selected by govt.

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022 23:50 IST

Security arrangements ineffective

Speculation is on about how the government would select beneficiaries for the ₹1,422 crore double bedroom housing project at Kollur, if it is to be launched in February first week.

While there are lakhs of applications pending for allocation of 2-BHK houses across the city, a total 15,660 dwelling units are available at the project.

Officials inform that the beneficiary list, being prepared by the district administration in consultation with the public representatives of each assembly constituency, is not yet ready.

Sources have informed that the State government is baulking from taking hand-over of the completed projects, which lay the burden of protecting the structures on the contractors.

Vandalism instances

Instances of vandalism are being reported from the Kollur project too, as is the case with all the other 2BHK projects lying vacant despite completion.

Recently, copper electrical wiring worth up to ₹2 crore has been extracted from the premises, melted and sold, sources reported.

Though security arrangements have been put in place to prevent theft at the double bedroom project sites, it is proving to be ineffective.