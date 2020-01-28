Houses to be allotted to Mamidyala oustees from Jan. 30

The oustees of Mamidyala in Markook mandal would be allotted houses from January 30, and Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has been making arrangements in this regard.

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy along with Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) D Vijayender Reddy and others visited Tunki Bollaram two days ago and examined the ongoing works. He has also instructed the constructing agencies to complete the infrastructure works at the earliest.

Mamidyala is one of the villages that would be submerged due to the Kondapochamma reservoir coming up in Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Construction of the reservoir was almost complete and only a small passage was left to allow traffic to villages where the oustees are currently residing.

Three villages and one tanda - Bahilampur, Mamidyala, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally – will be submerged under the project. Houses are being constructed for the oustees at Tunki Bollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) conloy in Mulugu mandal. About 600 houses were already completed in first phase followed by another 117 houses in the second phase. Houses were completed to slab level 400 in numbers and the construction will be completed in few months.

Oustees of Thanedarpally tanda were allotted houses first in Tunki Bollaram followed by Thanedarpally. Keys were handed over to about 204 families from the tanda and village. About 15 families from tanda had already started living. Some other oustees of Thanedarpally village started constructing compound wall for their new houses.

The officials have already identified 480 eligible families from Mamidyala who would be handed over keys for the new houses.

In a move to give assurance to the oustees, the Collector has also organsied a job mela at the colony and some of them were selected. They were instructed to get ready for training programme from January 30.

“The keys will be handed over to the oustees on January 30th. Some of the families had already shifted and some other families are modifying the newly allotted houses according to their requirements,” Mr. Vijayender Reddy told The Hindu.