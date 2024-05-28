Houseflies in idli batter, fungal-infested ice cream found in Bhadrachalam restaurants

The task force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety uncovered several hygiene violations while conducting inspections at restaurants in Bhadrachalam town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 27.

At Raghavendra Hotel Tiffins and Meals, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed anywhere in the premises. Inspectors discarded 8 kg of idli batter and five litres of boiled milk after finding houseflies in them. The cooking area did not maintain proper hygiene and food handlers were without proper hairnets, aprons and gloves. Cooked and raw food were not covered with lids and there were no pest control measures in place. Prepared food was stored under a roof with spider webs, and oil deposition was observed falling from the roof, informs a note issued by the officials.

At Sri Bhadra Grand TownHouse, inspectors discovered 88 litres of fungal-infested ice cream worth ₹39,600 and rotten eggs stored in the refrigerator which were discarded. Synthetic food colours were used in the preparation of 8 kg of biryani and 10 kg of mandi rice; 0.5 kg of lemon yellow synthetic food colour were discarded. The refrigerator showed improper storage of semi-prepared and raw food. Food handlers lacked haircaps, gloves and aprons. No medical fitness certificates and pest control records were available with the Food Business Operator (FBO). Additionally, the FBO did not provide a water analysis report for the RO water used for cooking and drinking. The kitchen premises were exposed to the outside environment without proper mesh/barriers to prevent pests and flies and dustbins were found open without lids.

At Sri Gauthami Spice Restaurant, inspectors found 10 kg of fungal-infested prepared dough, which was discarded. Use of synthetic food colours was noted. Food handlers were not wearing haircaps, gloves or aprons and medical records were missing. Open drainage and uncovered dustbins were observed near cooked food. There was improper storage of cooked and raw food, both veg and non-veg, without lids, leaving them exposed to flies and pests.