House witnesses interesting debate between Telangana CM and KTR  

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an interesting argument between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Participating in the discussion on the “injustice” to Telangana in the Union budget, the Chief Minister alleged that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family were known for misleading the House and the people. He went on to describe Mr. Rama Rao’s growth as MLA and Minister through “management quota”.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asserted that in contrast, he (Mr. Revanth Reddy) grew from strength to strength beginning his journey at the Zilla Parishad level to becoming the Chief Minister. “My father did not make me a Minister. I came up in a hard way,” he said.

In a sharp retort, Mr. Rama Rao said: “I can term the Chief Minister’s post as payment quota seat”. Referring to the CM mentioning role of father in political growth, he said: “Why father’s name? Is he referring to Rahul Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi?” This led to a furore in the House with Congress members taking strong objection to the claims.

Mr. Rama Rao went ahead to claim that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s ‘bade bhai chote bhai’ (big brother small brother) theory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not work and recalled that the Centre’s attitude in doing injustice to Telangana did not change in the past decade. “The pain will not be understood unless one experiences it,” he said.