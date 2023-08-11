HamberMenu
House where KCR slept is in shambles and no help extended to family

Congress Adivasi leader Bellaiah Naik spends a night in the same thanda

August 11, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders, including Bellaiah Naik, at the house where Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao spent a night as a MLA in 2008 as a part of the TRS programme.

The thanda that shot into the limelight when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao spent a night amidst the people way back in April 2008 is still the same — with no houses sanctioned, no piped water, no roads, lack of power connection to several houses, and most importantly the house in which he slept in a dilapidated condition even after he became the Chief Minister, Adivasi Congress leader Bellaiah Naik has alleged.

Mr. Naik, who spent a night in Jama Thanda in Nellikuduru Mandal of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday, as part of the Congress party’s programme to celebrate the Adivasi day sleeping in the thandas, said he was stunned to see the house in which the Chief Minister slept on April 7, 2008, in a dilapidated condition. The family of Bojja Naik, who hosted the Chief Minister with a feast on that day, is totally neglected.

His two sons, Narayana and Seetharam, are forced to live in a tin shed with the photo albums they made during Mr. KCR’s visit. Both the sons have several children, including girls, and are forced to live in a house that was given as a part of the Indiramma housing scheme. “We expected a house is sanctioned for the brothers at least,” he said while claiming that Mr. KCR had promised to adopt that family and the thanda by the TRS (now BRS) party.

Mr. Naik, who is the vice president of All India Adivasi Congress, said last year Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Errabelli Dayakar also spent a night in the same thanda and promised sanction of houses and other facilities, but not a single rupee had been given so far.

He said Mr. Bojja Naik’s sons were asked by a TRS leader to prepare a photo album of Chief Minister’s visit to their residence and they would be taken to the Chief Minister for a meeting. “They spent a few thousand for the album with the hope of meeting the Chief Minister, but that is yet to happen,” Mr. Naik said. He requested Mr. KCR to at least take care of the thanda that hosted and feasted him when he was not in power.

