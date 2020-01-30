House-warming of 2BHK units by Ugadi: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said double bedroom houses would be allotted to beneficiaries shortly and house warming would be held by Ugadi. He said Chief Minister K. Chadrasekhar Rao would participate in the programme.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for construction of Yadava Sangham and Mahila Sangham building in the district headquarters on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said there was no need to bribe anyone to get double bedroom house and those who paid bribe would be sent to jail.

Stating that efforts were on to keep Siddipet cleanest, the Minister said pigs were already sent out of the district headquarters and now it was time for checking mosquito and flies problem.

“We are distributing wet and dry dust bins to collect the garbage in the town and it is the responsibility of the public to segregate the garbage at source. About 38,000 dust bins will be given to the public. Similarly, jute bags are being supplied to the public with the help of ITC to discourage use of plastic,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

He urged the public not to waste drinking water, as it it was being brought from afar.