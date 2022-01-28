Telangana

House site for Padmasri awardee

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a house site in Hyderabad and ₹ 1 crore for construction of house and other expenses for Padmasri awardee Darshanam Mogilaiah when he called on the former here on Friday.

Mr. Mogilaiah who turned up with his Kinnera musical instrument was felicitated by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion. Mr. Rao praised Mr. Mogilaiah for preserving one of the oldest folk music forms. The State government had already recognised the art and given Mr. Mogilaiah an honorarium.


