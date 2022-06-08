An electric scooter exploded at Peddachikod village in Dubbak mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the owner Putta Lakshmi Naranayana parked his electric bike near the house of his neighbour B Durgaiah. At around midnight the bike exploded and Durgaiah’s house got gutted. The reason for the fire was not known, said the police. However, all the residents in the house escaped unhurt as they ran away from the house.