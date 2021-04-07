Hotels, restaurants complying with COVID norms: Eatala

HYDERABAD

07 April 2021 23:37 IST

Hotels and restaurants are operating in compliance with COVID-19 conditions, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender, ruling out any chance of a lockdown or curfew in the State. With a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week, questions are being raised about gatherings in commercial spaces.

Addressing a press meet at the State Health Campus here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajender said, “We don’t have a situation like Maharashtra or other States. We hope it does not become severe in the coming days. We will assess if there were to be any unexpected situation. The Chief Minister is studying the situation regularly. Our committee, too, is monitoring and submitting reports to the CM.”

This is not the first time that the government has responded to murmurs of an impending lockdown over questions on the virus spreading in commercial spaces. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao had dismissed the rumours at a press meet on March 27.

Advertising

Advertising