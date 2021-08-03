Hotel managements told to strictly monitor visitors

HYDERABAD

03 August 2021 20:33 IST

Police hold meeting with hospitality industry representatives following murder of girl at a 3-star hotel

Nearly a week after a man killed his alleged girlfriend and ended his life in a room at a star hotel in Madhapur, police on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the representatives of hotels to create awareness on safety precautions.

Representatives of three-star and above category hotels in Madhapur division took part in the meeting conducted by in-charge DCP (Madhapur) M Venkateshwarlu and inspector P Ravindra Prasad.

They warned the hotels management and directed them to strictly follow the rules, including installation of IP based, IR, motorised CC cameras with minimum storage of 30 days and CCTV cameras, which must cover each room door closely.

Merely installing a CCTV camera at the end of the lobbies doesn’t suffice and the managements were told to keep a close watch on online bookings of single women and their visitors. “Whenever there is a single woman and multiple visitors on a single day, it should be immediately informed to local police or Dial-100,” the in-charge DCP said.

“Whenever the hotel managements or security feel suspicious of any activity of any guest, the same should be brought to the notice of local police. They must collect valid ID cards with valid phone numbers and the phone number must be cross checked by giving a missed call,” he said.

He asked them to maintain a register for visitors who are going into the guest rooms and send a list of guests everyday to the local police station.