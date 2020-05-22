Hot weather to continue

Day temperatures continued to soar across Telangana with Khammam topping the charts for the second day at 45.8 degree C on Friday. While it is the highest so far this season, the twin cities too recorded another high of 42.7 degree C even as other towns in the State continued to be scorched by the hot summer sun. Adilabad recorded 45.3 degree C followed by Nalgonda recorded 45 degrees C, Nizamabad 44.9 degree C, Ramagundam 44.4, Bhadrachalam and Hanamkonda and Karimnagar too recorded 44 degree C, according to the India Meteorological Officer here.
The forecast for Saturday is heat wave conditions likely to continue with temperatures to be higher than the normal. For Hyderabad, it is likely to be around 43 degree C with partly cloudy sky while the minimum temperature is to be around 26 degree C.
