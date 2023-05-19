HamberMenu
Hot days to continue but rain relief likely

Highest temperature in the State on Friday was 45.9° C; rains forecast over weekend

May 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
People taking the shelter under the trees to escape with heat on a hot summer afternood in in Sangareddy.

People taking the shelter under the trees to escape with heat on a hot summer afternood in in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Nidamanur in Nalgonda recorded 45.9° C and became the hottest place n Telangana closely followed by Karimnagar, Khammam and Suryapet, all recording more than 45° C on Friday.

While maximum temperatures are expected to around 39-45° C, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms have been forecast in the next few days across the State.

Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Jangoan recording 44° C or more. Within the GHMC, Khairatabad recorded 41.5° C, Chandanagar41.2° C and in many other places it was around 39-40° C, said a weather report by TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Chandrugonda in Bhadradri-Kothagudem recorded 3 cm rainfall and thunderstorms have been forecast in the district along with Mulug, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and other districts, said daily weather report by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No major change is expected in the maximum or minimum temperatures in twin cities with the maximum temperature likely to be around 40° C and minimum temperature 27° C with partly cloudy with possibility of development of thunder and lightning, it said.

