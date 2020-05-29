Telangana

Hot days and warm nights to continue

High temperatures continued across Telangana

Hyderabad sizzled with heat at 43 degree Celsius even as the fond hope of having a shower or thundershower to cool the day did not materialise on Thursday. Night temperature too was quite high with 30.7 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Centre here. There is a chance of rain or thundershower on Saturday also but day temperatures are likely to be high at 43 degree Celsius and night temperature too will show no respite and expected to be at 31 degree Celsius.

Important urban area across Telangana too continued to show high maximum temperatures with Adilabad recording a high of 44.8 degree Celsius followed by Ramagundam and Medak at 44.4 degree Celsius. Nizamabad recorded 44 degree Celsius and Mahabubnagar 42.4 degree Celsius.

