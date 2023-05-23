ADVERTISEMENT

Hot day and heavy rain in some parts of Telangana

May 23, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

It was a hot day and it also rained across Telangana with Karimnagar being the hottest at 45.1 degree C and highest rainfall of 6.3 cm received at Ramadugu, also in the same district. Gachibowli in twin cities was the hottest area in the capital with 42.2 degree C on Monday.

Peddapalli, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Nizamabad and Rangareddy recorded 44 degree C or more, said a report by the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Saroornagar, Chandrayanagutta and Mehdipatnam recorded 41 degree C or more. It also said the State annual record as on date is about 138 cm or 52% deviation from the normal and is also the highest since 1951-52 with the last high being 135 cm or 51% deviation in 1983-84. Rainfall has been forecast in the next two days too, yet temperatures are likely to be between 38-44 degree across the State during the day and 26-29 during the nights.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded Adilabad as the hottest place with 43 degree C, followed by Medak and Ramagudam at 42.2 degree C, Nizamabad 42.1 degree C,Nalgonda 41.5 degree C, Dundigal 41.4 degree C, Hanmkonda 40.5 degree C, Mahabubnagar 40.4 degree C, Hyderabad 40.3 degree C.

Rainfall of upto 3-4 cm has been recorded in parts of Medak, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Tandur, Vikarabad, Nizamabad and others. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning as well as gusty winds has been forecast in several isolated places in the districts. Hyderabad temperatures are likely to remain at around 40 degree C maximum and 22 degree C minimum with rain forecast towards evening or night.

