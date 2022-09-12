Hostel warden held for sexually assaulting minor boys 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 10:20 IST

A warden who allegedly sexually assaulted minor boys at a private school’s hostel in Hayatnagar was arrested, the police reported on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Murram Krishna, a 35-year-old unmarried person, hailing from Halligudem of Chintur mandal in West Godavari district.

Moving closely with the children, and even denying their privacy, the accused allegedly assaulted them several times. He threatened the students with dire consequences if they disclosed the issue to anybody. The issue came to the notice of the police after a few boys, unable to tolerate the situation, informed their parents.

As per preliminary findings, the Hayatnagar police said at least seven minor boys were assaulted by Krishna.

The police pressed charges against the warden under IPC 506 – criminal intimidation, and for aggravated sexual assault and sexual harassment under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

