Hospitals gear up for patients with burn injuries

HYDERABAD

03 November 2021 20:21 IST

Additional doctors posted, stocks kept ready

Patients with burn injuries have already started going to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. Since Monday, doctors at the hospital have attended at least five cases, including a six-year-old child who suffered from serious eye injuries.

Superintendent of the government eye hospital Dr. V. Rajalingam said that they have posted five additional doctors on duty from Wednesday to Friday. Usually, one medical officer and two post-graduates (junior doctors) are available.

“From Wednesday, two medical officers, four PGs, and two senior resident doctors will be on duty. And retina and cornea specialists will be available on call. Medicines needed to treat eye injuries are procured already,” said Dr. Rajalingam.

Similar preparations have been made at Osmania General Hospital (OGH). Usually, two plastic surgeons are on duty. OGH superintendent Dr. B. Nagender said that six more plastic surgeons are posted for Diwali and the day after.

Besides, huge stock of sterilised bandages, wound dressing material, ointments, pain killers, and antibiotics, among others, were arranged on Wednesday evening. Specialists from the hospital said that they are prepared to attend a large number of patients.

Every year, people with burn injuries during Diwali opt for government hospitals like OGH, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and Gandhi Hospital.