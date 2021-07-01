Hospitals celebrate National Doctors’ Day

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 22:35 IST

Doctors appreciated for the work performed at huge personal risk during COVID

The National Doctors’ Day celebrations were held widely at government and private hospitals in Telangana on Thursday. The occasion was marked with felicitation of doctors. Hardships faced by the medical fraternity in the ongoing pandemic was elaborated at some of the hospitals, followed by appreciation for the work performed at huge personal risk.

The celebrations and felicitations were held for doctors at Gandhi Hospital, District Hospital in King Koti, Government General and Chest Hospital-Erragadda, Osmania General Hospital- Afzalgunj, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and other government hospitals.

Likewise, the celebrations were held by managements of Apollo Hospitals, SLG Hospitals, Aster Prime Hospitals, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, and others. Indian Medical Association-Telangana chapter felicitated past State presidents and a few senior doctors for their services in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

IMA felicitation

The Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad, on Doctors Day felicitated Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar for leading the force of 16,000 officers during the COVID-19 pandemic in the last one-and-half year and providing support, coordination and assistance to the medical fraternity and the doctors. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the event online and addressed the gathering.