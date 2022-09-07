Hospitality industry faces skill shortage

Telangana Chef Association (TCA) and the Hotel Management Institutes have expressed concern over shortage of skilled man power in the hospitality industry that is picking as the industry opens up after COVID.

At a meeting of the TCA and the college managements on Teachers Day, they deliberate on the current challenges and solutions pertaining to the hospitality industry and educators and wanted the government to create more awareness about the opportunities in the industry and encourage hotel management colleges.

The professionals said there was a declining trend in intake at hotel management colleges and universities in the country by up to 60% till 2022 though the number of hotels and restaurants opened across the country was encouraging.

In Telangana, hospitality education institutes were able to fill only 30% of seats while on the other hand, star hotels and Restaurants were facing acute crisis of skilled manpower. Added to the crisis is the students preferring to immigrate overseas. Later, the TCA has proposed to engage closely with all Institutes to create awareness about the hospitality industry and opportunities among high school and Intermediate college students by conducting various industry awareness programmes.

TCA Core Committee headed by president Dharmender Lamba, vice-president Amey Marathe and general secretary Naveen were present.