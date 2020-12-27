Telangana

Hospital to take a call on Rajinikanth’s discharge in the afternoon

Reports of investigations performed on actor Rajnikanth revealed nothing alarming, doctors said.

Management of Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad stated on the morning of December 27 that a team of doctors would evaluate him in the afternoon and take a decision on his discharge.

Mr. Rajnikanth was admitted at the hospital on the morning of December 25, after his blood pressure showed “severe fluctuations”.

He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the past 10 days. “A couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for COVID-19 and he was negative,” the hospital had stated.

