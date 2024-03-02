Hospital suppliers associations in Telangana raise alarm over unpaid bills

March 02, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Twin Cities Hospital Suppliers Association on Saturday said its members have not been paid by the ESI Directorate for the drugs and equipment provided to ESI hospitals in Telangana over the past year.

The association said they have not received any response from officials concerned despite submitting multiple representations. President of the association Ramchand S. said: “Despite our continual follow-ups at the hospitals and nodal centres, the payment is being delayed.”

“If we do not get paid by March, we will be unable to supply essential medicines and other consumable items,” said the association office-bearers, highlighting the critical nature of the situation. Around ₹100 crore is locked up in the unpaid bills of 150 suppliers across the State.

Mr. Ramchand underlined the challenge faced by suppliers who offer competitive rates but struggle due to delayed payments, preventing them from delivering drugs and surgical items in time.

Girish Bhat, a distributor of pharmaceuticals, said that despite supplying items worth ₹2 crore to ESIC hospitals last year, his bill remains unpaid. The hospitals have now placed an additional order worth ₹3 crore, posing a significant challenge for him.

The association also raised concerns about pending bills from the State government, citing examples such as Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Niloufer Hospital. These bills have been pending for the past 18 months without any response from the government, said the office-bearers of the association.

