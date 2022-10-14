Hospital staff and neighbours attack each other over parking dispute, at Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad

According to the police, both the parties filed complaints against each other. And based on preliminary findings, First Information Reports were also opened.

A video grab of the attack among hospital staff and neighbours, at Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad, on October 14. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to the police, both the parties filed complaints against each other. And based on preliminary findings, First Information Reports were also opened.

A doctor and staff of a private hospital and its neighbours, at Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad in Shaliband police limits attacked each other over a continuing vehicle parking dispute between them on October 13.

CCTV footage from the hospital premises showing the neighbours barging into and attacking the staff, went viral on social media and Televisions channels on October 14.

Dr. Neha Singh of ESSEL Clinics and Hospitals alleged that the neighbours had been obstructing entry to the hospital by parking their vehicles. On Thursday too, when an emergency patient had to be brought inside there was a vehicle in the way.

When a doctor along with others intervened to clear the way and warned them about approaching the police, the opposite party came back with sticks and attacked. They caused injuries to the staff and vandalised the furniture, she said. Shalibanda police, however, said there was another version to the incident.

A 70-year-old man, a family member in the adjacent property, had allegedly suffered a leg fracture when the hospital staff approached them to clear the way. It was alleged that the hospital staff attacked the septuagenarian and pushed him aside causing severe injury, the reported reason for his son and others to come back and assault the staff.

The vehicle parking dispute between both the parties had been there for some time. According to the police, both the parties filed complaints against each other. And based on preliminary findings, First Information Reports were also opened.

The hospital staff was booked under IPC Section 324 – Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. The neighbours were booked under Section 324, Section 448 - house trespass and Section 427 - causing damages. Investigation is on.