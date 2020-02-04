Hospital MD ends life over harassment

A 40-year-old doctor Karnala Ajay Kumar, who was also managing director of Vaishnavi Hospital located in LB Nagar committed suicide at his office on Tuesday allegedly due to harassment by the owner of the building in which the hospital is located. Ajay mentioned the names of seven people responsible for his death in his diary.

Ajay got married to one K Swetha in 2007 and the couple have two sons. The family lives in BN Reddy Nagar. He set up the hospital four years ago at the rented building. LB Nagar police said the building owner Karunakar Reddy wanted Ajay to vacate the premises, but the doctor was reluctant to do so.

In her complaint, Swetha stated that building owner Karunakar Reddy has been harassing and pressuring Ajay to vacate the premises and made his henchmen Shiva Kumar, former sarpanch of Turkayamjal, Megha Reddy of Saraswathi Nagar, Kondal Reddy, Shiva Reddy, Dr Ramesh and Yadagiri Reddy to file a case against the doctor.

LB Nagar police inspector V Ashok Reddy said that the doctor was allegedly harassed for the past one month.

Ajay left home for office at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. “Swamy, a hospital employee who opened Ajay’s office room found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Swetha who was informed about the incident rushed to the hospital and found her husband dead,” Ashok Reddy said, adding that she found Ajay’s diary with a note naming Karunakar Reddy and six others as people responsible for the doctor’s death.

Swetha mentioned that the building owner’s friend Kondal Reddy had disconnected power supply and asked the hospital staff to vacate the premises.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against the seven mentioned in the diary and launched an investigation. The police would send the diary to Forensic Science Laboratory to confirm whether it was Ajay who wrote the note.

In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshni-Suicide Prevention Helpline +9140 66202000.