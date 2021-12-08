Hospital gets 118 more beds

A newly constructed floor with 118 beds at District Hospital in Kondapur was inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

The hospital was one of the health facilities where COVID patients were admitted during the first and second waves of COVID pandemic. With the addition of the 118 beds, the total bed capacity at the District Hospital has gone up to 218. Basic speciality services such as general surgery, paediatric, gynaecology, anaesthesia and other services are also provided.

A corporate company funded construction of the new floor while beds and medical equipment were provided by the State government.

Superintendent of the hospital D.A. Varada Chary said that around 40-50 patients used to get admitted during the peak COVID period. Mr Harish Rao said that a dialysis centre too would come up in Kondapur soon.