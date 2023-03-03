Hospital director gets his cardiac device invention patented

March 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The Director of Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Dr. Koneti Nageswara Rao, received patent rights for his invention, a cardiac device, KONAR-MF.

The KONAR-MF occluder, which is an abbreviation of KOneti NAgeswara Rao- Multi Functional, is unique in its design of incremental diameter and stretchability to prevent clamping force and shear stress.

An official release from the hospital said that it has got European EC approval in 2019 and the Euro-African, Korean patents were granted in 2021 and 2022. The Indian patent was granted after several critical examinations in February 2023. The Sci-Tech patent art company at Nacharam supported documentation work in applying for the grant from the patent office, Government of India. The device is available commercially through Lifetech Scientific Co., Schengen. More than 10,000 patients have benefited in the last three years using the device in more than 72 countries -- including Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, United States of America and Japan. The cost of the device in India is much lesser, about 50%, than any other country.

Dr. Rao, with his team, had worked on this from 2009 in developing the technique and the appropriate occluder for the transcatheter device closure of VSD. They first developed the retrograde technique of VSD closure using a device used for a congenital heart defect called Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). The early results were presented in an American college of cardiology meeting in Chicago, USA., in 2012.