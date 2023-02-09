Hopes soar for Formula E Prix

February 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It will be a moment of glory for the City of Pearls as one of the most prestigious events — FIA Hyderabad Formula E Prix — will be held for the first time in India here on February 10 and 11 on the Necklace Road stretch.

The 2.835-km street circuit around the Hussainsagar and NTR Gardens will witness India’s first elite electric motor racing event.

Diehard fans of Formula races may well have the liberty to brush aside the agony of traffic snarls, which they will encounter on their way once they reach the venue, as the sheer joy of watching these high-speed electric cars will be an overriding factor above all other issues.

Despite the hiccups faced during the Indian Racing League a couple of months ago, which tested the patience of the drivers and also the spectators, the stage seems to be near-perfect for this mega event even as all wings of the State government are working in close coordination to make it a grand success.

Film stars and cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzi Chahal along with his wife Dhanashree Chahal and Deepak Chahar will be seen attending the race besides shuttler P.V. Sindhu and young shooter Esha Singh.

Like the temperatures, the expectations of the fans too are soaring as they are craving to have a closer look. Earlier, they have been confined to watching similar action only on TV sets, of world-class drivers, including Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Posche Formula E Team driver, who moved to the top of the drivers’ standings after winning both the races in the double-header in Diriyah and Saudi Arabia.

“Heading towards Hyderabad, we know where we need to improve following a difficult weekend in Diriyah. Having the home fans behind us will add to the motivation. We know they will be fully behind us and supporting us, which will give us the extra push to perform well,” said Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing driver.