Hope for wheel of fortune to turn in their favour

Hyderabad Blackbirds are determined to script an improved performance in the second round of the inaugural X1 Racing League, featuring six franchise-based teams, after technical snags denied the team a creditable showing in round one at Buddh International Circuit last weekend.

The team comprises former Force India driver Vitantonio Liuzzi, Akhil Rabindra, woman driver Gosia Rdest, Anindith Reddy and Arjun Narendran. Liuzzi says it is an interesting format and despite the engineering problems with the cars in the first round, his team is gearing up to spring a major surprise in the next round to be held in Chennai on December 7-8.

Speaking at a promotional event with Neeru’s announcing its association with the five-member team, Liuzzi says the biggest challenge for them is to have a race sans technical snags. “The team is working on that and we are confident everything will fall in place,” he said.

For her part, Gosia says she is not unfamiliar with Indian conditions and that she is really enjoying the format which should be a big hit to promote motor sports in India. “There is an amazing competitive spirit and that should take the racing skills of the competitors to a new high,” she said.

City boy Anindith Reddy doesn’t see the format, which he says is the first-of-its-kind in the world, as throwing up any fresh challenges. “I see the format as a big shift in motor sports promotion in India even as we hope to come up with a special performance in Chennai,” he said.

Team owner Akhil Reddy felt it was a great opportunity for them to showcase to the world that Indian motor sports is growing and thriving. “With the first franchise-based model for the sport in the world, the X1 league opens doors to so much more,” he asserted.

The owner also revealed that they are exploring the possibility of having a track in the city within the next two years. “If everything goes to plan, we should have one very soon,” he added.