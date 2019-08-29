Hope Central funds will be restored to mandals, ZPs: Vinod

Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B.Vinod Kumar has said that the government is hopeful that the 15th Finance Commission will correct the imbalance in the allocation of funds to local bodies and allocate funds directly to the Mandal and Zilla Parishads too.

The funds for Mandal and Zilla Parishads dried up in the last five years after the 14th Finance Commission recommended direct release of Central grants to gram panchayats without any share for other levels — Mandal and Zilla Parishads — in the Panchayat Raj system.

Mr.Vinod Kumar, who was Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, was the first to flag the issue with Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N.K.Singh in November 2017, the day he assumed charge as the head of Finance Commission to give its recommendations for the next five years from 2020 to 2025.

He had represented that stopping the Central grants and leaving the the zilla and mandal-levels at the mercy of the State governments resulted in serious problems in the functioning of the panchayat machinery in the States. In the three-tier Panchayat Raj system, Zilla and Mandal Parishads, the top and middle tiers too should get funding as they take administrative and budgetary decisions.

Addressing the newly elected mandal praja parishad presidents in a meeting convened by the State Finance Commission (SFC) here on Thursday to hear the administrative and financial issues from them, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that the first SFC would give its report recommending what per cent of State taxes be devolved to local bodies.

The 15 Finance Commission will submit its report soon for implementation for a five-year period. The State Finance Commission has time till January 2020 to submit its report to the State government. But the SFC should strive to submit its report early so that both the Central and State Finance Commissions’ reports would be in consonance and could be implemented from 2020 itself, he said.

Submit representation

Mr.Vinod Kumar said the mandal and zilla parishad presidents could also give a representation on allocation of funds to the Central Finance Commission and State Finance Commission. At present, 535 mandals did not even get ₹100 crore. The fund allocation should be in tune with the responsibilities entrusted to the local bodies after the 73rd and 74th amendments.

The MPP presidents would be better off than their predecessors in securing funds, he said and advised them to be responsible in spending the funds and prioritise the public needs to emerge as good leaders. The State government was taking take care of piped drinking water supply to households. It already spent ₹40,000 crore and the programme was in its last leg of completion. The Chief Minister was also thinking of providing funds for rural roads. For other areas, like literacy, health, sanitation, dairy development , natural calamities etc., SFC hopefully would recommend funds in its report, he said.