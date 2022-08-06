Honouring plurality only will sustain our democracy: N.V. Ramana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting a honourary doctorate degree to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana during the 82nd Convocation of Osmania University, in Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: PTI

August 06, 2022 05:30 IST

Education must mirror the social reality and journey of progress through time’

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has said that the key to the sustenance of our democracy is honouring our plurality and instead of fostering the feeling of “othering”, our education should lead us where we can nurture diversity.

Delivering the 82nd Convocation address of Osmania University here, he said education could not be alienated from one’s roots and it should mirror the social reality and the journey of progress through time. “Our students must be equipped with the knowledge of history, language, philosophy, politics and economy to bring in transformative power,” he said.

“With rapid globalisation and massive developments in science and technology, several cultures and identities are interacting with each other, with increased frequency. Driven by the winds of globalisation, we are moving towards a global culture. As this global culture engulfs the world, the need for sustaining diversity assumes great significance,” he felt further adding that the global culture as emerging as a threat to local cultural symbols and identities.

Praising the university, Justice Ramana said Osmania was one of those universities where political participation and scholarly pursuits went hand in hand. This university had produced one of the most remarkable Prime Ministers and statesmen of modern India in the form of P.V. Narasimha Rao and also top politicians who shaped the State and the country.

Chancellor and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said hard work was the only ladder of success and asked the students to aim high. University Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder; Registrar Lakshminarayana, Controller of Exams Nagesh and others were present. Justice Ramana was conferred with Honoris Causa Doctorate on the occasion.