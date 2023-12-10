ADVERTISEMENT

Honour run hosted on ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti’

December 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In commemoration of ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti’, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Head Quarter organised an ‘Honour Run’ on Sunday.

The event featured four distinct categories covering distances of 21.1 Km, 10 Km, 5 Km, and 3 Km. Participants included veterans, families of serving personnel, and children from Secunderbad Military Station, encompassing MCEME & CDM, as well as students from APS Bolarum, APS RK Puram, and APS Golconda.

Following the successful completion of the run, Major General Rakesh Manocha SM, VSM, GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, presented medals to all the podium finishers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US