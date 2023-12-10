Honour run hosted on ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti’

December 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In commemoration of ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti’, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Head Quarter organised ‘An Honour Run’ on Sunday.

The event featured four distinct categories covering distances of 21.1 Km, 10 Km, 5 Km, and 3 Km. Participants included veterans, families of serving personnel, and children from Secunderbad Military Station, encompassing MCEME & CDM, as well as students from APS Bolarum, APS RK Puram, and APS Golconda.

Following the successful completion of the run, Major General Rakesh Manocha SM, VSM, GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, presented medals to all the podium finishers.