Honour for writer-activist

Karra Yella Reddy honoured with Suravaram Pratap Reddy Sahithi Award

Writer, publisher and political activist Karra Yella Reddy was conferred the ‘Suravaram Pratap Reddy Sahithi Award’ by Karimnagar-based Navyasahithya Parishath.

The organisation gives away the annual award on Suravaram Pratap Reddy’s birth anniversary on May 28. Its president Malayasri presented a memento and shawl to Mr. Yella Reddy at the latter’s Warangal home.

Mr Yella Reddy, 57, an advocate by profession, has published 54 books, thus serving Telugu language, particularly Telangana dialect. The Telugu Adhikara Bhasha Sangam (Telugu Official Language Commission) had honoured him with an award in 2009 recognising his services made to the development of the language.

With Telangana Sarvaswam, a non-fiction work, Mr. Yella Reddy earned much fame. He has also authored Salam Telangana, besides writing several real court stories based on his experience. Yella Reddy was born to Suheela and Venkata Krishna Reddy on May 17, 1963 at Bairanpally in Madnur mandal of Jangaon district.

