ADVERTISEMENT

Honour for UoH professors

February 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two University of Hyderabad (UoH) professors A.S. Raghavendra, currently an Institution of Eminence (IoE) research chair professor, and Prakash Babu, a senior professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - School of Life Sciences, have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), UK.

Prof. Raghavendra’s research interests are photosynthetic carbon assimilation, mitochondria-chloroplasts’ interaction and signal transduction in stomatal guard cells whereas Prof. Prakash Babu’s research group has been working in the area of brain diseases in collaboration with neuro clinicians, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US