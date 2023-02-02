Honour for UoH professors

February 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two University of Hyderabad (UoH) professors A.S. Raghavendra, currently an Institution of Eminence (IoE) research chair professor, and Prakash Babu, a senior professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - School of Life Sciences, have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), UK.

Prof. Raghavendra’s research interests are photosynthetic carbon assimilation, mitochondria-chloroplasts’ interaction and signal transduction in stomatal guard cells whereas Prof. Prakash Babu’s research group has been working in the area of brain diseases in collaboration with neuro clinicians, said a press release.