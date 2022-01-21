Honing young sporting talent

Prudhvi Kolaventy (second from left), Shabbir Ali (third from left) and others at the launch of the football event in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

21 January 2022 20:06 IST

Former footballer sets up a one-destination sports firm

Former footballer Prudhvi Kolaventy has set up a one-destination sports events and management destination called Citadel Sports Co. Pvt Ltd to cater to the needs and aspirations of the young sporting talent across the State.

“We have started Citadel Sports with a dream of nurturing sports holistically across all dimensions,” Mr. Prudhvi said on Friday.

“The firm indulges in sports events, providing online sports ground bookings, coaches, referees, enthusiasts, and volunteers through an organised database, enabling player development pathways,” he explained.

Football tournament from today

“And as part of this endeavour, we will be hosting the Diego Maradona men’s five-a-side football tournament at Play The Field at Madhapur from January 22 to 23,” he said.

“The championship features 12 teams and scope for four more entries and the winners purse is ₹50,000, the runner-up ₹25,000, while the third-placed will get ₹15,000 and the fourth-placed team gets ₹10,000,” he said.

With former India football captain and now coach of Telangana State team Shabbir Ali as the mentor, Mr. Prudhvi hopes to get the right kind of momentum for the activities.

“We are lucky to have someone like Shabbir Sir in our scheme of things and we will sincerely follow his advice in giving football first the kind of fillip before venturing to other disciplines too,” he said.

Citadel Sports will soon start a football league championship with details like the format and the number of teams being worked out. For his part, Shabbir Ali felt that Futsal was fast growing in terms of popularity and acceptance among the young talent, which is desperately looking for some kind of a platform to showcase its skills.

“We badly need events that give players a chance to compete and look far beyond. This way, I feel Citadel Sports should help in promoting sports in a big way,” he said.

“We are glad that Citadel Sports is also going to organise a national-level football tournament soon,” he concluded.