‘Honeytrap gang’ busted, police arrest 12 persons for dacoity

January 16, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A gang of 12 persons, including two women, who have been allegedly extorting money from gullible men via honey-trap strategy were arrested by the Musheerabad police on Monday.

Thus far, the police detected four of the cases they committed together since March 2022, and seized two dummy pistols, 10 knives and ₹1.50 lakh cash.

The gang included two women sales executives, a dismissed home guard, a bouncer, a web portal news writer, an autorickshaw driver, two florists, and other small businessmen.

According to the police, the accused men and women used their occupational skills to lure men, target them in vulnerable situations, and later started to threaten them and extracted money.

For instance, accused — Syeda Uzma Fathima and Shaik Sameera — based on a predetermined plans target men, have intimate conversations over phone, and later meet them personally over lunch or at events. The men, such as a news writer, a dismissed home guard posing as a policeman, a bouncer and others, then enter their private scene and threaten to defame them in public, and extort money.

In March last year, the gang targeted one rice businessman at Musheerabad, with the help of Ms. Uzma and extorted from him ₹5 lakh cash in two instalments.

Incidents in June, July, and recently now, saw similar modus operandi, and the accused had extorted about ₹4 lakh cash.