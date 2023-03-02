Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana 

March 02, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hon Hai Technology Group, internationally Foxconn, has announced its resolve to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana with a huge employment potential.

The announcement was made after Foxconn chairman Young Liu met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Thursday. Foxconn and the State government signed an agreement in this direction at Pragati Bhavan this afternoon and the deal envisaged generation of employment to over one lakh people over a period of 10 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government was on a mission to transform Telangana for the better and had undertaken several marquee projects to realise the vision of Bangaru Telangana. Foxconn’s unit would help in generating large scale employment to youth and would help in attracting more such industries to the State.

He said Telangana considered Taiwan as a natural partner and the State was glad to be part of Foxconn’s growth story. Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, who was present, expressed happiness over the proposed unit that could generate huge employment.

The Chief Minister and Mr. Liu discussed about the importance of diversifying electronic manufacturing for resilient supply chain and the pivotal role that would be played by the State governments in this direction. Mr. Rao explained that his government was successful in implementing the new industrial policy and attracted huge investments.

Foxconn’s huge investment and the scope for creating more than one lakh jobs was commendable, he said adding steps would be taken to ensure that the proposed jobs were available to local youth as much as possible. The Chief Minister assured that the State government would provide all kinds of support to Foxconn for its operations in the State.

The Foxconn chairman said his organisation had studied extensively about Telangana and praised the industrial development ecosystem created in Telangana. Expressing happiness over the progress achieved by the State in the industrial sector, especially IT and electronics sectors in just eight years, he said he was optimistic about the investments of his company in the State.

With Thursday being the birthday of Mr. Young Liu, the Chief Minister presented a specially made greeting card to the Foxconn chairman and hosted lunch for the delegation.