Homoeopathic doctor found prescribing allopathic medicines in Telangana hospital

February 18, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has issued a notice to Sai Raghava Hospital in Shivrampally, Rangareddy district, after a vigilance officer found that a homoeopathic doctor was prescribing allopathic medicines.

Chaitanya Reddy, the homoeopathic practitioner, received a letter from the TSMC stating that the vigilance officer’s visit revealed a violation of the NMC Act and the TSMC Act. The notice warned of the potential cancellation of the hospital’s registration for subletting to a non-medical individual, placing Dr. Chaitanya at risk of disciplinary action on both administrative and professional grounds.

Furthermore, the TSMC found that Mr. Gurupad, also associated with the hospital, held a BHMC qualification but practised allopathic medicine. He has been instructed to vacate his position immediately, with a clear warning that failure to comply will result in police action against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.